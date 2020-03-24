Metro Detroit weather: Several rain chances after slight midweek warmup

DETROIT – A little sunshine would be nice, wouldn’t it? Well, we’ve had a little and will get a little more as this Tuesday afternoon moves along around Metro Detroit.

With partly sunny skies, highs will hit the mid- to upper 40s, which is a few degrees warmer than Monday. The winds SSE 5-10 mph are weak enough to avoid any wind chill issues.

Enjoy a decent day with better days ahead during our statewide ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order from the governor. It’s a lot easier to stay home and not collectively go crazy when the weather is at least decent.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be warmer, but we should start in the cool 30s with mostly cloudy skies early on.

Sunshine will rule the day by mid-morning and continue all afternoon, setting up most of Metro Detroit for a warmer day in the mid-50s. The winds will help in our warm up SSW 5-10 mph.

There will be a statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and this is a great learning opportunity for you and the kids. Many municipalities will sound the severe weather sirens, and you and the family can discuss your plan if the real deal ever hits you.

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, and we will be posting helpful videos all week on our Local4Casters app.

Thursday

The next chance for rain comes Thursday morning, with a quick-moving cool front. Rain showers are likely in the morning, and then we see partly sunny skies and mid-50s through your Thursday afternoon.

Weekend

The winds will be picking up with that front WSW 10-20 mph and slightly cooler air will follow for Friday. We may only hit the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Friday before the next rain maker moves in.

You can expect rain to move into Metro Detroit by late, late afternoon Friday, and then it’s touch-and-go all the way through Saturday.

This will be the wettest stretch of the seven-day forecast.

