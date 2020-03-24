Metro Detroit weather: Warm temperatures arrive, stick around

DETROIT – It’s 50s forever in the 10 Day Forecast! The one exception will be Saturday, and that will be even warmer in spots.

Brightness deficit

Sunshine has been in shorter supply than toilet paper. Clouds have hung tough over the last couple days. We see some spots in the data where we could get peeks of it, but don't expect any widespread brightness this week. Our best chance at getting some blue skies will be coming Wednesday afternoon. That's before a quick-moving wave thickens the clouds again in the evening.

Rainy finish

Rain chances become more numerous toward the end of the week. We'll start small and end big. Thursday morning, a few quick-moving showers are possible, mainly in the North Zone. Thursday evening into Friday morning, a more widespread area rain will move through. But Friday afternoon through Sunday morning will bring even more rain, especially Saturday evening. We'll likely get some thunderstorms, too. But the strength of those depends on timing and placement of the warm front. So we'll have to wait a bit longer to nail down those details.

Severe Weather Awareness

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan. While everyone is at home, it’s a good idea to review your family’s plan for severe weather... how is everyone planning to get alerts?... where is the safest room in the house? A good place to find checklists and ideas is at https://www.ready.gov/plan. Take a few minutes before your next virtual dance party and make sure you’re ready for the season.