Metro Detroit weather: Decent day on tap

The day ahead may start with some clouds in some areas, but the overall trend will be for increasing sunshine. Temperatures will respond, too, with highs reaching the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). North wind at only 3 to 6 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 7:27 a.m., and today's sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with a possible shower late at night. Lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Southeast to south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday may start with a couple of showers around, those then move out and we get a dry spell, then showers redevelop in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Showers continue Thursday night, with lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a possible shower, although I suspect that much more of the day will be dry than wet. Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Rain chances on Saturday are tied to an approaching warm front. Today's computer models are now throwing some doubt into whether or not the warm front will actually cross our area (technically speaking for you weather geeks, the approaching mature low pressure area may start occluding). If that warm front stays near the state line, then not only are our rain chances higher for more of the day, but we don't get as warm, either. The bottom line in terms of rain is to plan on rain and just keep an eye on our app's radar to see if any breaks are coming. As far as temperatures are concerned, this could be a situation where highs reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) in the south, and barely crack 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in the north. It just depends upon if that warm front...the front edge of a warmer air mass...moves far enough north for any of us to benefit. It'll be interesting to see how the models later today and tomorrow handle that warm front.

Sunday will be breezy and cooler, with possible showers. The day’s actual high will likely be set at midnight, with daytime temperatures holding in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).