Metro Detroit weather pattern getting more active

We'll start our Thursday dry, with some breaks in the cloud cover and thin spots as well, which should allow for at least partial sun during the morning. Clouds will increase during the afternoon, however, and a shower is possible by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius). A light south wind will start our day, followed by a switch to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph behind a weak cold front crossing the area.

Showers are likely Thursday night, but should end between midnight and 3:00 a.m. Lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). North wind at 3 to 6 mph.

It appears now that we may get through the entire day Friday dry, as Saturday's storm system starts winding up in the central plains. We should start the day with at least partly cloudy skies, followed by increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Rain develops Friday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Now that I'm getting a better handle on the nitty gritty details of the maturing low pressure area that will dominate our Saturday weather, I have to make some changes to the temperature aspect of the forecast. A warm front to our south will have plenty of rain north of it, and we'll get some of that. However, it now appears (as I surmised yesterday, but with lower confidence) that the warm front will remain south of us during the daytime hours. Thus, we won't see any of the warm air until it's too late to enjoy. As such, temperatures will likely just hold in the low to mid 40s (6 to 8 degrees Celsius) all day which, combined with periodic rain, makes for a pretty crummy day.

The warm front MIGHT briefly cross southeast Michigan Saturday evening...temps would quickly pop into the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius) for a few hours...likely between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m...but that sure doesn't do us any good. Showers are likely, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder, until the cold front passes by.

Sunday morning will start with us in the dry slot immediately behind the cold front. So, we'll start with some sunshine, but clouds will rapidly increase and scattered light showers are possible by afternoon. Temperatures behind that front won't rise much...we'll probably spend the day hovering in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius). Adding insult to injury, it'll be a windy day...west winds between 20 and 30 mph wouldn't surprise me.

It would probably be a good idea at this point to come up with some indoor projects to get done this weekend. Get that basement finally cleaned out and organized! Or maybe the garage. Or that closet.