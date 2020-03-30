Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start to the week

Did you get outside Sunday morning and enjoy those 60 degree (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) temperatures? I hope you did because we’ll be a far cry away from that today. Mondays are tough enough as is, and today’s less than inspiring weather sure won’t help. We’ll see lots of clouds, with highs only reaching the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius). Adding to our misery will be west winds at 10 to 20 mph that will make things feel colder, and the possibility for a few late afternoon / evening showers (although more of us will likely remain dry). It’s going to be a chilly day for Home School recess!

Today’s sunrise is at 7:18 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:57 p.m.

Any scattered showers in the area this evening will end, but with cloudy skies holding. Lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday is transition day. We’ll start with mostly cloudy skies and, hopefully, start to at least partially break up those clouds in the afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Friday look real nice right now. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday, and partly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

How much of the upcoming weekend we get to enjoy (or not) is directly dependent upon the timing of an approaching cold front. The long range models suggest that the most likely timing for showers is later Saturday through first thing Sunday. If this timing holds, then we’ll be able to enjoy part of the weekend, especially with highs both days expect to reach the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). By the way, if the front slows down, and we hold off the rain until after dinnertime Saturday, then Saturday temps could even reach the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). Obviously, we’re still several days out, and things could change. But that’s how it looks now. Stay tuned…and remember that you can always check the weekend weather on the ten-day forecast in the free Local4Casters weather app!