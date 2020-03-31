Metro Detroit weather forecast: April to bring warmth

DETROIT – We're leaving March behind, along with the thick clouds and sprinkles. April starts Wednesday morning and the 50s are coming with it.

Dreary night

As a strong low pressure centered in eastern Canada continues to swirl, its providing just enough lift to give us light sprinkles through tonight. It won't be enough to measure in most spots. And it should be the last shot at wet weather until the back half of the weekend.

April warmth

The first of April will get us back to the 50s for daytime highs. That's no April Fools' Joke! And temperatures will continue warming into the weekend. Our normal high this time of year is in the mid 50s. We'll be above on Thursday, then look for four straight days in the 60s starting Saturday. Keep the shorts in the closet, though. The best we'll do in the next 10 days is the low-to-mid 60s. At least a lot of our late-week milder days are coming with some sunshine.

Time to dry out

Rainfall for the year is now over 9 inches. That's almost 3 inches above normal. So we need every hour of dry weather we can get. Once those nuisance sprinkles leave us tonight, we're dry until the end of the weekend. Next week, however, the rain chances ramp up again.

Lake levels continue to be at record highs. There's some good news in that they're not much higher than they were last year at this time. But as a lot of east siders know, April is the month when levels start to rise again after their winter decline.

Meh March

For the last several months, we’ve had some remarkable monthly finishes. In fact, eight out of the last nine months have finished in a top 20 position of either temperature or precipitation. March was mild and wet but not extreme. However, last weekend’s rain pushed us to the 18th wettest March in Detroit history.