Metro Detroit weather: A bit milder Wednesday, much milder the rest of the week

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday, Motown!

Wednesday begins with clouds and end with some sunshine. It goes from chilly to mild (mainly away from the big lakes). After a chillier night, it higher temps return the remainder of the week.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 30s. A north-northeasterly wind will blow at 4 to 9 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy by midday. More sunshine in the afternoon will help temperatures climb to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A northeasterly wind will keep areas near the shores of Lake Huron, Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie in the upper 30s and low 40s, including Grosse Ile.

Wednesday evening will be partly cloudy and chilly. Temps will be in the low 40s across the region.

Sunset is at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night will become mostly clear and colder. Pets and potted plant need to be brought indoors as overnight lows fall to the low and middle 30s.

Thursday will be sunny and milder. Highs will be in the mid 50s. It will be a much better day for catching a breath of fresh air and some exercise.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s, again.

Showers arrive this weekend, but it becomes warm. Afternoon temps reach the upper 50s, Saturday, and near 60 degrees, Sunday.

