Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine emerges before rain returns this weekend

DETROIT – So, here we are on April 1, and the clouds and sprinkles are STILL with us! They’ll hang around through the evening. Then the sun finally emerges triumphantly on Thursday (allegedly).

Brighter skies

Clouds will start to break this evening behind the showers. After sunset, skies will become partly cloudy. That will allow lows to drop into the mid-and-upper 30s by Thursday morning. But at least the sunshine will be there to greet us. In fact, Thursday should be nearly clear from start to finish. Friday will feature plenty of sun before clouds increase Saturday ahead of our one shot of measurable rain this week.

Weekend rain

We'll start and end the weekend dry, but rain will be likely late Saturday into Sunday morning. Rain begins in the late evening Saturday. And we should be dry shortly after lunch on Sunday. Total accumulation will be less than a quarter inch. That's good news since we're more than 2.5 inches above normal for the year already. Next week will bring multiple rain chances, and possibly some thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Warmer week ahead

Temperatures next week will best our marks in the near term. Even though we may touch 60 each of the next four days, we may not spend much time with that number on the thermometer. Highs early next week will reach the mid 60s conservatively, with some models hinting at 70 by Wednesday! So far our warmest temperature this year was 65 set back on March 20th.