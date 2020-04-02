Metro Detroit weather: Much needed sunshine returns Thursday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

Some well-deserved, much-desired sunshine returns to Detroit and Southeast Michigan all day, Thursday. Sure, it become colder, again, tonight. Bright weather is in the forecast, again, Friday. The weekend will be warmer but wetter. Fortunately, it will not be a wash-out.

Thursday morning will be chilly and become mostly clear. The clouds from the night before continue disperse with wake-up temps in the low and mid 30s. The sky will be filled with vibrant pinks, oranges and reds to provide inspiration and hope for the rest of the day. People and families going for a morning walk or jog for the first time or the first sustained sequence in some time will need their knit gloves and hats to stay warm.

Sunrise is at 7:13 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon will be perfect for outdoor arts and crafts for the kids or a camping lesson or two. Skies will be bright and blue as temperatures reach the upper 50s. A north-northwest wind will blow gently at 4 to 9 mph.

Thursday evening will be clear and cool. Temps will fall from the 50s to 40s during dinner.

Sunset is at 8:01 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be fair and chilly. Overnight lows go back to the low and mid 30s.

Friday will be bright, beautiful and mild. Afternoon temps will be near 60 degrees.

The weekend will be a bit warmer with some rain showers in the forecast. Saturday’s daytime temperatures will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers develop in the afternoon, evening and at night. Sunday will have scattered rain in the morning with another warmer afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Monday remains mild with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!