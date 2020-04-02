Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances changing for this weekend

DETROIT – Nearly all of us were flirting with 60 degrees Thursday after getting soaked with sunshine. Friday looks similar before rain chances arrive for the weekend.

The heat is (sort of) on

Temperatures are now above normal for early April, and this is where we’ll stay until late next week.

Our warmest temperature of 2020 so far is 65 degrees, set on March 20. We might tie that mark Sunday, and we’ll likely beat it Tuesday. Our official forecast then is for mid-60s, but that’s conservative. Some model data is hinting that 70 degrees is possible. Since we also have thunderstorms in the forecast, it’s a muddier call.

Weekend looks better

We haven’t erased rain chances for the weekend, but we’ve squeezed the window and pushed into the evening hours Saturday, so the first half of the weekend will be mostly dry.

Sunday should be completely rain-free. Also, we’ll get plenty of sunshine, making Sunday the pick day of the weekend.

More active week

Next week looks more active. Showers and thunderstorms are looking likely for Tuesday, with lingering rain into early Wednesday.

Sprinkles are possible Thursday before another rain chance next weekend.

