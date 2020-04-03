Metro Detroit weather: Fantastic Friday sunshine arriving following fog

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown!

More sunshine returns to day to, at least, partially alleviate our fears. It becomes warmer, too, but we do need to be aware of some morning fog. It will be cooler tonight. A little rain is due this weekend; emphasis on “little.” It will not be a wash-out with some sun each day.

Friday morning will be chilly with a light to calm wind. This tranquil weather is perfect for fog, and patchy fog is possible in Southeast Michigan. Most temps will start in the mid 30s. Some areas north and west of the Motor city will be at or just below the freezing mark. In these places, freezing fog is possible and the few motorists who are out must remain alert for isolated slippery spots.

The morning will be bright following a spectacular sunrise. Detroiters can look forward to soaking up more of those rays as the run, walk and bike.

Sunrise is at 7:12 a.m. ET.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer. Perfect weather for outdoor lessons for kids or taking the boat out for the first time. It is the perfect time to show children the wonders of nature and science with activities as simple as walking nature trails or peering in to creeks or lakes, big or small, to view local wildlife. Highs will be in the low 60s with a light north-northeasterly wind.

Friday evening will be mostly clear and cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s at dinner time then in the 40s before midnight.

Sunset is at 8:02 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and dry most of the day. It will be warmer, again, with highs near and just above 60 degrees. An approaching cold front will bring scattered light rain showers by late afternoon and evening.

Some showers persist, Saturday night. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Any scattered rain leaves after breakfast time. Afternoon temps will be in the low 60s.

Warm weather continues to flow over the region, Monday and Tuesday. Monday will have spotty showers with highs in the low 60s. Another storm system brings a better chance of rain, but it will be even warmer. Highs in the middle and upper 60s.

There is a chance of rain showers, Wednesday, with highs near 65 degrees.

Thursday becomes cooler with partly to mostly sunny skies. Daytime temps near 55 degrees.

