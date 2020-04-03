Metro Detroit weather: Weekend optimism

DETROIT – The weekend is here and, although we won’t get through it completely unscathed, most of it should be reasonably acceptable to get outside and work in the yard, get the kids some exercise, or take that walk around the neighborhood.

Just remember to be part of the solution, not the problem, and practice good social distancing.

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies -- great for stargazing. In fact, if you look in the west after dark and see a very bright “star,” that’s actually the planet Venus, and it is adjacent to a star cluster called the Pleaides (also called the Seven Sisters). This conjunction only occurs once every eight years, so it’s pretty special -- and pretty cool. If you have a pair of binoculars, you’ll even see that the Pleaides looks like a mini Big Dipper!

Low temperatures in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius) will occur around dawn, with calm air.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:02 p.m., and tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:10 a.m.

Saturday starts with brilliant sunshine, but clouds increase midday ahead of a weak cold front advancing from the west. Scattered showers are possible by mid to late afternoon, but it’s possible that some of us may not even get one. Regardless, all of us should plan for a late-day shower and, if you are planning some outdoor activity, just check the radar on our free weather app to see if you’re in the clear. Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) are above our average high of 54 degrees (12 degrees Celsius). A light wind will develop, first from the southeast, and then shifting to the southwest by afternoon, at 4 to 8 mph.

Showers should end early Saturday evening, with decreasing clouds during the night. Lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday -- a splendid early spring day -- with highs in the mid 50s (13 to 1 degrees Celsius).

Enjoy the weekend, and be safe!