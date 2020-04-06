Chilly Monday morning, mild afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

The start of holy week is pleasant with increasing clouds, today. Rain arrives but leave in time for the start of Passover, Wednesday evening. The end of the week will have sunshine under chilly conditions, Friday, and rain is a possibility, again, by Easter Sunday.

Monday morning will be quite chilly under mostly clear skies. Starting temperatures will be below average by 5 degrees or more. Temps start in the upper 20s and low 30s as heaters and a nice, hot breakfast keep people and families warm and in good spirits.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m. ET.

Monday afternoon will be milder despite the increase in clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It’s another good day to learn a new outdoor craft with the kids.

Monday evening will be cloudy with showers arriving ahead of a cold front draped across Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Temps will be in the 50s at dinner time.

Sunset is at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Monday night will be cool and wet. Rain showers will be likely with overnight lows in the low and mid 40s.

Tuesday will be good for teaching sons and daughters about the water cycle. Rain remains in the forecast, It will be slightly milder with afternoon temps in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be damp in the morning and dry in the afternoon. Temps will be way above average; in the mid 60s. It will be drier for the start of passover with sunset at 8:08 p.m. ET. Our South Zone could flirt with 70s degrees! But right now, we’ll keep things in the mid 60s.

Thursday’s official high will actually be set at midnight, as temps will fall behind that front, and it will become quite windy. Plan on 40s Thursday with wind chills in the 30s. A scattered shower is also possible.

Friday should be partly cloudy but still breezy and chilly, with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain returns Easter Weekend with highs in the low 50s.

