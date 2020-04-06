Metro Detroit weather: Chance of strong storms before temperatures fall

DETROIT – Storms are back in the forecast. Some of us might hear some rumbles Monday night, but Tuesday evening could bring strong storms to parts of the area.

It’s a definite spring feel to the first part of the week, but by the end of the week, not so much.

Storm threat

Tuesday will be the main weather story for the week, with thunderstorms possible in the evening. Parts of the area are under a marginal risk for severe storms. Remember, that’s the lowest category on the scale. The most likely thing we’ll see out of those storms is large hail.

Leading up to that, there will be some rain and thunder in the South Zone on Monday evening. Most of us will stay dry. Some of that activity will linger through the first part of Tuesday morning, again just in the South Zone, and those showers/storms will not be severe.

Once we get to dinnertime, more robust showers and storms will develop. But we won’t see the strongest storms until closer to 8 p.m. The severe threat should end prior to midnight, and we’ll get any lingering showers or rumbles out of here by sunrise Wednesday.

Dramatic swing

Temperatures Tuesday will be in a wide range. From the upper 50s in the North Zone to near 70 in the South Zone. Obviously, that’s well above normal for early April.

We will get similar numbers Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday will be a smack in the face. Highs both days will barely touch 40 degrees, and wind chills will be in the 20s for much of the day.

Windy late week

Other than bringing a late-winter chill to the area before the weekend, the winds won’t be fun. We might see gusts up to 50 mph Thursday and Friday.

Winds will relax for the weekend, and temperatures will recover to near-normal numbers.

