Metro Detroit severe weather risk increases; damaging wind, hail, tornado threat tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

The Metro Detroit area’s severe thunderstorm threat has received an uptick by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center. The risk for strong to severe thunderstorms has been upgraded from “Slight” to “Enhanced” Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Beforehand, Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy with showers and cool to mild conditions.

Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy with garden-variety rain showers. Temps will rise to the middle and upper 50s. Anyone with a vital trip to the store will have few problems.

As the sun sets, Tuesday evening, skies darken even more-so due to storm clouds. Sunset is at 8:06 p.m. ET, and clusters of heavier showers and stronger thunderstorm have Southeast Michigan in their sights by that time.

Enhanced risk for severe storms

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed a “Enhanced Risk” of strong to Severe storms south of M-59, including the City of Detroit. There is a “Slight Risk” of severe weather from M-59/Hall Road north to I-69. North of I-69, there is a “Marginal Risk.”

Suffice it to say, after 7 p.m. ET virtually all neighborhoods in the region have a chance of thunderstorms. What makes them strong to severe are the possibilities for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Tornado threat

The risk of an isolated tornado is, also, in the mix. Although the chance is on the low end and other storm hazards are more likely, the best place to be is indoors when any storms strike. Make sure your weather radios contain fully-charged batteries, and prepare for power outages.

Wednesday becomes sunnier and much warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s; 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Passover begins with sunset at 8:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday. Wednesday night will be wet and windy with a cold front moving through the area. Overnight lows near 40 degrees with rain likely.

Thursday will be much chillier and blustery. Temps will be in the middle 40s all day with a 10 to 20 mph wind from the northwest making it feel like its in the 30s all day.

Good Friday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Easter Weekend still has the possibility of rain showers. Temps, each day, will reach the low to mid 50s during the day. Sunrise will be at 7:01 a.m. ET, Easter Sunday.

