Metro Detroit weather: Significant severe storm threat could bring tornado, 70 mph wind, hail

DETROIT – We’re monitoring a significant severe threat Tuesday evening. The setup has changed quite a bit since Monday evening.

Wind gusts near 70 mph, large hail up to the size of a golf ball and the possibility of a tornado are all in play Tuesday evening.

Bottom line

It’s a relatively small window for severe weather -- from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., so take a few minutes and get prepared before it arrives.

Charge your phones, tablets and other electronics. Know the safest room in your home. Make sure you have more than one way to get weather watches and warnings. The Local 4Casters app on your phone, Local 4 on TV, an NOAA Weather Radio and ClickOnDetroit.com are all good choices.

Most of all, make sure you actually monitor the weather during the five-hour window.

The good news is that most people are already home. Stay there and stay alert for the next several hours.

Severe threat Tuesday

Track the radar: