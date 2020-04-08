Metro Detroit weather: Warm Wednesday with sunshine returning after morning fog

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

After last nights severe weather, today will be much calmer although it will be breezy. Also, it will be relatively warm. Yesterday was a perfect example of what happens when a warm front passes with temps soaring into the 70s. The next 24 hours will be a lesson in what happens when a cold front passes. It becomes chillier tonight and tomorrow. The first half of Easter weekend looks bright.

Wednesday morning will be cool with patchy fog. Showers and thunderstorms depart the area in the wee hours of this morning. Temperatures start near 50 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:03 a.m. ET.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s. A northwesterly wind will gently blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Passover celebrations and online gatherings will be done with fair skies over Detroit, Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:08 p.m. ET.

A cold front passes over the area, Wednesday night. Rain showers return, and temperatures plummet the low 40s upper 30s overnight. It’s a good idea to get furnaces going, again, and to bring pet indoors.

It becomes more breezy, Thursday. There will be on and off rain showers as 10 to 20 mph winds blow from the west-northwest. Jackets and coats will need to be used as well as umbrellas for anyone venturing outside. Temperature remain in the low and mid 40s from morning through the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s all day.

Good Friday will be partly sunny. It remains chilly with temperatures only in the middle and upper 40s during the afternoon.

Sunshine returns for the beginning of Easter weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Showers return on Easter Sunday. Daytime temperatures reach the mid 50s.

