Metro Detroit weather: Cold, windy Friday and heavy Easter rain

DETROIT – It feels more like we're saying goodbye to autumn than getting set to embrace spring. We'll get a couple days with near normal temperatures, but be prepared for an extended stretch of unseasonable chill.

Blustery Friday

After a wet, raw and, at times, winteresque Thursday, Friday won’t be much different.

We might gain a couple of degrees on the thermometer by afternoon, but it will still feel like the 30s most of the day. Winds will gust up to 40 mph, with the highest speeds in the afternoon and early evening. There will be some sun, and we won’t have to deal with the squally showers, at least.

Weekend recovery

We’ll recover to near normal temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Plus the winds will relax. Just don’t bank on a whole lot of sunshine.

Saturday will be the better of the two days. Even though it will be cooler by a few degrees, the entire day will be dry.

Contrast that with Easter Sunday, which will bring quite a bit of rain. It will start late Saturday night and continue through Sunday morning.

It does look like we’ll get a break from the rain from lunch to dinner before a second round rolls in. That will continue through the day Monday. Expect more than a half-inch from the two days of rain.

Sunday rain (WDIV)

Even colder beyond

Early next week, we’ll get another reinforcing shot of cold Canadian air that will keep us below normal the entire week. About half of the stretch features 40-degree highs.

On a bright note (pun sorta intended), we will see more sun than clouds on balance for the week. Once the rain exits Monday, we’re dry through the following weekend.

Track the radar: