Metro Detroit Weather: Howling winds make for a chilly, blustery Thursday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown, and the return of more winter-like conditions.

This is what Michigan weather is all about, right? Warm and calm one day, then cold and blustery the next. This is what we have on our hands now. Showers start the morning with a cold front passage. By breakfast time, temperatures will have dropped 30 degrees or more in less than 12 hours. Hold on tight as wind speed increase and colder-than-average conditions stay in place for the next two day. After Good Friday, Easter Weekend is a bit milder.

Thursday morning will be wet and chilly. Leftover showers from the night before will be departing during the pre-dawn hours as temps plummet. The wake-up reading on the thermometer will sink to the low 40s, and the temperature will barely budge the rest of the day. Batten down the hatches as wind speeds ratchet up to 15 to 25 mph before lunch time. Wind gusts will be near 40 mph or more. Wind chills will be in the 20s or 30s. Families with outdoor lessons or exercise plans with the kids may want to move them inside or brace for the colder weather with winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves plus a cup of hot cocoa as a reward for good work done.

Sunrise is at 7:02 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon will be partly sunny, but it will also be chilly and windy. Temps struggle to the mid 40s with wind chills entrenched in the 20s and 30s. A few scattered sprinkles or light showers will dot the landscape but not cause many problems.

Thursday evening will be colder and mostly cloudy. Temps will be in the upper 30s just after dinner time.

Sunset is at 8:09 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be cold and partly cloudy. Furnaces will be cranking with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be near 10 degrees, at times.

Good Friday will be mostly sunny with a chill still hanging in the air and a stiff breeze. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny, milder and more tranquil. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s.

Happy Easter! Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered raindrops here and there. It will not be wet enough to dowse any holiday activities. Daytime temps reach the middle 50s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!