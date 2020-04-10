Metro Detroit Weather: Becoming brighter, remaining chilly and breezy Friday

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

It’s Good Friday, and the first Friday of April feels and looks more like the last Friday of February. It remains breezy to windy and chilly all day with coats needed to stay warm. Friday night will be another cold one before slightly milder, more seasonable weather returns for Easter Weekend. The first half of the holiday weekend will have sunshine. Umbrellas will be needed for the holiday, itself.

Friday morning will be cold and windy with mostly cloudy skies. Lingering snow showers remain present before sunrise, especially north of 8 Mile. They slowly fade as we get closer to breakfast time. Temperatures start in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s, at most, until lunch.

Sunrise is at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Friday afternoon becomes mostly sunny as it remains breezy. A westerly wind will still be strong but not like yesterday. That said, with wind speed will still be a respectable 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts will be near 30 mph. Coats and hats will be needed for folks gathering essential goods.

Friday evening will be fair and colder. Temps will be in the upper 30s.

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be colder under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows return to the freezing mark or lower.

Saturday will be sun-filled with higher temps. It will feel a bit more like spring with highs in the low and mid 50s.

Happy Easter, Sunday! Clouds return early with scattered rain before and during sunrise services. Sunrise is at 6:59 a.m. ET. Rain remains possible, Sunday afternoon, as temps reach the upper 50s.

Behind the rain is another shot of colder-than-average air. Monday will have rain showers and daytime temps in the middle and upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with maximum temps in the middle and upper 40s.

