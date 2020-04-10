Metro Detroit weather: Easter weekend forecast, colder week ahead

DETROIT – Winds are relaxing Friday evening, but they’ll be back later in the forecast. Easter weekend will start dry before rain returns Sunday.

Not-so-springlike start

If you’re up and at 'em early Saturday, bundle up. Even though winds will be decreasing, the loss of clouds overnight will allow temperatures to fall farther than Friday morning’s start. The thermometer will read mid- to upper 20s, but wind chills will make it feel like the teens in about half of the area. Our 4ZONE page has the breakdown of all those chilly digits.

Mixed bag weekend

Saturday will start with plenty of sunshine before clouds build in the afternoon. That will get us close to normal for high temperatures. Add in the slower winds, and Saturday looks like the pick of the two weekend days.

Sunday will be warmer, with highs near 60 degrees, but we’ll have two rounds of Easter rain -- first in the morning, then in the evening. If you’re planning to hunt eggs in the backyard, after lunch might be the best time.

Winds blast back

Winds will pick up again late Sunday through Monday. Just like Thursday’s relentless battering, we could see 50+ mph gusts.

There is some model data suggesting winds could be even stronger, so if you’re thinking about putting the patio furniture out, you might want to hold off until Tuesday or later.

Winds again (WDIV)

Temperatures drop again

Monday’s temperatures will fall through the day after a morning high in the mid-50s. Then, we won’t make it out of the 40s until next weekend.

Much of the week will feature sunshine, along with clouds, so at least it won’t be gray and dreary. Morning lows will be subfreezing in many locations through the first half of the week.

