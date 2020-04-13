Metro Detroit weather: Cold temperatures stick around for entire workweek

DETROIT – Strong winds are slowly subsiding, but we’re in for a windy night nonetheless. Then, we’ll get a chunk of unseasonably chilly days before our luck turns this weekend.

Worst winds gone

Although winds peaked over 50 mph in spots Monday, speeds will gradually diminish as the low pressure center responsible for all of it moves farther into Canada.

Flooding is still possible Monday evening in Lake St. Clair as those strong winds remain out of the west, pushing onshore for many residents along the lake.

We should wake up with winds around 10 mph, which will put wind chills in the 20s for most of us, and the teens for some.

Below normal week

Tuesday’s chilly start sets the stage for an unseasonably cold week. Highs will reach only the mid-40s through Thursday, and just slightly higher Friday.

Those numbers will be 10-15 degrees below a typical mid-April high. Believe it or not, our normal high will creep up to 60 degrees by Thursday.

Weekend help

Temperatures will start creeping back this weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-50s.

On Sunday, we’ll touch 60 degrees in spots. That’s still technically below normal, but an improvement. Once again, Saturday looks like the better of the two weekend days, with plenty of sunshine.

Rain doesn’t arrive until Sunday night, so we’ll still get to enjoy a dry day.

Warm beyond

Temperatures will recover after the weekend. It looks like mostly 60s for highs next week.

Rain is likely Tuesday, and there are some slim chances later in the week.

Track the radar: