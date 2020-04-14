Metro Detroit weather: Chilly temps arrive with no warmup in sight

DETROIT – We were doing so well with mild temperatures for awhile. That's ancient history, though.

Unseasonably chilly numbers will carry us into the weekend. Now it looks like some of us could see some snowflakes to go with it.

Close snow calls

We're going to be tracking two systems that will, for the most part, end up south of us. But new data is suggesting the northern edges of that precipitation may brush parts of the area. Expect a few late morning and early afternoon snow showers for many of us. Looks like everything should stay out of the North Zone, though. Friday, a more organized area of rain and snow scoot south of us. However, it won't take much for that system to nudge north.

From chill to 60

Highs will stay in the 40s until the weekend, which is 10-15 degrees below normal for mid-April. Morning lows will be at or below freezing through that stretch, too. Milder numbers arrive for the weekend. Highs Saturday will reach the low 50s. And some spots will touch 60 on Sunday. But by that point, the normal high is 61. So close, but no cigar.

No warmup In sight

Temperatures next week may touch 60 again for a few days, but we don’t see any big warmups down the road. Expect near and slightly below temperatures beyond this weekend.