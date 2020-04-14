Metro Detroit weather: Morning temps in the 20s to low 30s

Is it mid April or March? We have morning temps in the mid 20s to low 30s if you’re heading out and about early on a Tuesday around Metro Detroit. A bit of a breeze knocks the wind chill down about another five degrees. Brrr! We have clear skies early, but skies will become partly sunny today and the winds are still breezy which may bring a little drizzle or flurry action into play later no. No biggie. Look for highs in the mid 40s again with winds W 10-20 mph with some higher gusts.

Sunrise is at 6:53 a.m. Sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

We are in for another cool one Wednesday waking up to those 20s and low 30s, and only managing mid 40s for highs. Average or normal is about 60F right now, so we are well below that until the weekend. Most of Metro Detroit stays dry, but we will have some isolated snow showers possible tomorrow night into early Thursday. And then, a light wintry mix or rain possible here and there Thursday. Really, no big weather patterns will impact us this week.

Friday will be the last day of the week where we’re stuck in the 40s. The weekend brings Saturday sun and mid 50s, with a chance for a few showers Sunday as highs get closer to 60F.

