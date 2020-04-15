Metro Detroit weather: More snowflakes, cold temperatures this week

DETROIT – Winter poked its head in the door to say it missed us. I’m not sure the feeling is mutual. Nevertheless, we have more flakes and more cold in the forecast before everything improves for the weekend.

Winter’s encore

Clouds will decrease Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to drop to the mid-20s. At least the wind will be light, so wind chills won’t be an issue Thursday morning.

It will be tough to rule out a few rogue snowflakes during the day, but a better chance of snow showers will roll in by Friday morning.

Much like Wednesday, it might be enough to coat the grass and some patio furniture (if you put it out already). Once that exits in the mid-afternoon, the rest of Friday will be dry and cold.

Weekend warmth

Saturday and Sunday will be comparatively warm, but highs both days will still remain below normal. Expect mid-50s Saturday and most likely upper 50s Sunday. Sixty might be too much to hope for.

Most of the weekend will be dry, with Saturday being the pick of the two days, giving us plenty of start-to-finish sunshine.

Sunday will start dry, but rain will roll in by mid-afternoon.

Mainly dry stretch

Next week looks primarily dry. Other than a system arriving just before the weekend, we should see our fair share of sun.

That won’t get us any warmer, though. Highs will be slightly below normal until we get a bit of a bump by next weekend.

