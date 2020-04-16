Metro Detroit weather: Multiple inches of snow possible throughout area Friday

DETROIT – If you didn’t get enough snow at your house Wednesday, there’s good news: We’re getting even more Friday. Just trying to stay positive when there are so many other things to worry about. But if warmer air is your cup of tea, we can deliver on that, too.

Winter returns, part two

A relatively powerful spring snowstorm will impact a long swath of real estate from the Rockies to the Great Lakes. There are advisories and warnings in effect south and west of us, but we are not included.

Even though nearly all the accumulation will be on lawns, deck railings and mailboxes, this will still be an impactful system for mid-April.

Snow will roll into the South Zone just after sunrise and spread through most of the area. We’ll see the peak snow production around midday, then it should exit by late afternoon.

Many areas in the West, Metro and South zones will see 1-2 inches on grass and elevated surfaces.

There might be some pockets of 3+ inch accumulations in the South Zone near the state line, as the worst of the weather will remain in Indiana and Ohio.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-30s for highs, so all precipitation should stay as snow.

Friday Snow (WDIV)

Warmer weekend

Whatever shows up Friday won't survive long.

Saturday’s highs will reach the low 50s, with plenty of sunshine, making Friday’s snow seem like a fever dream.

Sunday will be even warmer, but there is rain in the forecast. Arrival time for those drops is looking earlier. Expect to see some drops shortly after lunch.

The elusive normal

Starting Thursday, our normal high temperature is now 60 degrees. But we won’t reach normal until the end of next week.

Temperatures Monday through next Thursday will be just below that mark. There are a pair of mid-60s, however, late in the 10-day forecast. At least we’ll see a lot of sunshine with the cooler numbers.