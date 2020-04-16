Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine returns, chill remains Thursday then more snow

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

What's a little springtime in Detroit without it feeling like wintertime, right? Well, Detroiters get treated to brighter conditions, Thursday, but winter coats will still be needed to stay warm. Another round of snow is slated for tonight. It will feel more seasonable next week.

The cold front that brought snow, Wednesday, provides reinforcing cold air Thursday morning. Temperatures start in the low and middle 20s as skies clear before sunrise. Early-risers will need will need effective car heaters to remain warm while going to work or gathering essential goods.

Sunrise is at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny and much colder than average. Highs will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. Remember hats, scarves and gloves for the kids as they burn off some energy in the yard.

Thursday evening remains cold with increasing clouds. Temps will be in the upper 30s.

Sunset is at 8:17 p.m. ET.

Thursday night becomes cloudy with temps near or just below the freezing mark. A new system approaching from the west and southwest will bring snow showers a by dawn as moist air overrides the cold air at street-level.

Friday will be slippery, again, with snow showers. The mercury barely rises to 40 degrees.

Also, do not put away your snow shovels, yet. Snow accumulations will be significant for the middle of April. South of 8 Mile, in Washtenaw and Wayne Counties to the Michigan-Ohio border, 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible. Up to an inch is possible before the day is done in areas north of 8 Mile, including Macomb and Oakland Counties. Livingston County will receive nearly an inch or more. North of M-59/Hall Road, neighborhoods in our North Zone will get a half inch to an inch.

Saturday will be sunnier and milder. Ample sunshine helps temperatures snap back to seasonality. Highs will be in the low 50s to help melt any snow from the day prior. Coats can be exchanged for jackets.

Sunday will be warmer and partly sunny with a chance of afternoon and evening rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will have mostly blue skies, and it feels like spring again. Afternoon temps will be near 60 degrees.

