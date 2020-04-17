Metro Detroit weather: Getting milder just in time for the weekend

DETROIT – We told you to expect a wintry week, and that we had, with today’s snow being the exclamation point.

While snow did not stick to paved surfaces in most areas, I’ve received reports of between two and five inches of accumulation on elevated surfaces, such as decks and patio furniture, south of 8 Mile. The snow will end by late afternoon, and the night ahead will be dry, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Wind becoming west at 4 to 7 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:18 p.m., and Saturday’s sunrise is at 6:47 a.m.

Whatever cloud cover remains when we wake up Saturday morning will scour out, and we should be mostly sunny by afternoon. It will become breezy, but those breezes will be from the southwest and bring in warmer air. That will boost temperatures into the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius). The coolest temps will actually be in the south, where the fresh snow cover reflects some of the incoming solar radiation. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with much milder lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday could start with partial sunshine, but clouds will increase and showers will develop by late morning. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Next Week’s Outlook

We’ll have several very weak upper level disturbances zipping across the northern tier of the country every thirty-six to forty-eight hours next week, and timing these weak systems in a fast jet stream is extremely difficult this far out. With that being said, here’s how I see the week shaping up:

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

We start Tuesday with some showers, then see some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Shower chances then return Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).