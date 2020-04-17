Winter Weather Advisory: Snowy Friday ahead of a milder weekend for Metro Detroit

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lenawee and Monroe Counties from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday.

Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Here we go. Get ready for snow. The middle of April will look like the middle of the Holidays, today. Many of us will need our shovels but will not be exerting ourselves too much for too long. Temps will be at or a handful of degrees above freezing through the day and through the night. Afterward, much of evidence of any snow will melt away by the end of the weekend. Any snow leftover will certainly will disappear during the beginning of next week.

Friday morning becomes snowy as the sun rises between 7 and 9 a.m. Snow develops and arrives from the west and south and overtakes most of Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, after the end of what would be a normal drive to work. By 10 a.m., light to moderate snow will become steadier and more widespread. Accumulation will occur west of I-275 (our West Zone) and south of I-94 (our South Zone) first. Temperatures start in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 6:49 a.m.

It becomes more slippery and hazardous by midday and the early afternoon with a decent descent of fine and medium-sized snowflakes. Fewer vehicles is good for road crews. Light to moderate snow will be on and off during the afternoon. Highs will only be in the middle 30s. When snow becomes lighter by the start of a normal drive from work (after 5 p.m.), up to an inch of new snow will have fallen in our North Zone (north of M-59/Hall Road). 1 to 2 inches are possible in our Metro Zone (from Detroit, through most of Oakland and Macomb Counties). Our West and South Zones (Livingston County, western Oakland County, Ann Arbor, much of Washtenaw County and Lenawee and Monroe Counties) will receive the most; 2 to 3 inches, generally, and over 3 inches in isolated spots.

Friday evening will be cloudy with leftover flurries and scattered light snow. Temps will be in the low 30s.

Sunset is at 8:18 p.m.

Friday night will be cold with gradual clearing, mainly after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Saturday will be sunnier and milder. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s. Much of Friday's snow will melt.

Sunday will be even warmer. Daytime temps will be in the upper 50s. With a new low pressure system arriving, there is a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Any patches of snow hiding out in the shade will be found by 60-degree weather early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday temps will in the upper 50s with the possibility of rain showers Wednesday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids.