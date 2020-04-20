Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with evening storm chances

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Today, Mother Nature knows nothing about the Monday Blues. A cold morning is the only fly in the ointment since the Lakeshore Flood Advisory in Sanilac and St. Clair Counties was cancelled early. Skies will be bright and blue. The afternoon becomes milder with a southerly breeze. More rain with some lightning bolts arrives tonight and early tomorrow morning. Most days this week will have highs above 50 degrees rather than below 50 degrees, which is an improvement to the wintry chill and snow we had last week.

Monday morning will be mostly clear, cold and frosty. Temperatures start in the 20s and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 6:44 a.m. ET.

Monday afternoon will be milder and delightful. Skies will be sunny. The average high is 61 degrees. Today's highs will be in the mid 50s, but it will feel wonderful despite the slightly cooler weather. Also, a gentle 6 to 12 mph breeze from the south will feel nice for outdoor lessons and calisthenics.

Monday evening becomes partly cloudy and cool Temps will be near 50 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:21 p.m. ET.

Monday night will be cloudy with a cold front bringing showers and thunderstorms closer to 9 p.m. ET and afterward. Overnight and early Tuesday morning, the rain becomes heavier, at times, with thunderstorms possible. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s with windier conditions. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph with higher gusts.

Tuesday will become partly sunny, but it will be quite chilly and breezy. The record low maximum temperature (a high temperature that isn’t very high) is 39 degrees, which was set in 1875. Winds will be from the west and northwest at 10 to 20 mph and keep temps in the low 40s during most the afternoon. Grab your coats or wind breakers to stay warm and comfortable. And don’t be surprise by a few fluttering snowflakes.

Wednesday gets milder, again, with sunshine. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Rain arrives, late Wednesday and Thursday, for our lawns and gardens. Early Thursday morning temps will be in the low 40s, and afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Friday has a chance of rain with highs near 60 degrees.

