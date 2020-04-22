Metro Detroit weather: Several rain chances rest of week

DETROIT – Temperatures won’t get any colder through the start of next month, but normal numbers are still going to be out of reach. We’ve got a few precipitation chances ahead, including the weekend. Those will be all liquid.

Rain invades

Any snow showers will transition to rain this evening as temperatures warm just enough to get rid of the frozen stuff. Evening rain is likely before a mostly dry overnight. After midnight, the most likely places to see the drops will be our North Zone. Clouds will be thick and persistent on Thursday, with rain chances increasing through the day. Just some widely scattered light showers are possible in the morning, with slightly better chances in the afternoon and evening.

Friday improvement

Friday will be one of our nicer days in the forecast. Highs will reach the mid 50s with at least partial sunshine. Those numbers are a lot warmer than the last couple afternoons, but still a half-dozen degrees below normal. We'll hang around that mark in the afternoons through the first part of next week.

Weekend questions

We’ve been looking at rain for the weekend in the past several days of data. But the timing keeps changing. It still looks we’ll get wet for part of the two-day stretch. In what’s become a very familiar pattern, another low will be moving just to our south, leaving us on the northern edge of the precipitation.

After a partly cloudy start to Saturday, expect rain chances to increase in the afternoon, with likely rain arriving by evening, stretching through the early morning hours of Sunday.

Right now, it appears that most of the rain should be gone shortly after breakfast Sunday, then we’ll break up the clouds for the second half. So still a mostly dry weekend, with the better rain chances during sleepy time.

Clouds and radar forecast (WDIV)

Can’t buy warmth

April ends a week from Thursday. With some luck, we’ll reach the low 60s next Wednesday, but even the first part of May looks cooler than normal. We’ll barely touch 60 for the first weekend of next month when normal highs are in the mid 60s.

