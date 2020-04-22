Metro Detroit weather: Very cold Wednesday morning, then afternoon showers

DETROIT – Happy Earth Day and welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

Arctic air still has a grip on Southeast Michigan, especially this morning. Many neighborhoods will start with temps near Detroit’s record low. Clouds hang around with chilly raindrops and snowflakes this afternoon. More wet weather arrives before the end of the week and so does some sunshine. This weekend still has some rain on tap.

Wednesday morning will be a really cold one. Air more suited for the North Pole is still here as temperatures start in the 20s. Detroit’s record low temperature from 1875 is 20 degrees. Saginaw’s record of 24 degrees from 1945 is more likely to be broken. Most areas will start in the low and mid 20s. The wind will be weaker than yesterday, but any breeze will drop wind chills in the teens and near single digits. Skies will start with sunshine.

Sunrise is at 6:41 a.m.

Wednesday afternoon continues to be chilly with more clouds coming into play. On and off rain showers are possible as temperatures struggle to get to 40 degrees. Indoor activities and lessons are the way to go if everyone wants to stay warm.

Wednesday evening has a chance of rain showers. Temps will be near 40 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:23 p.m.

Wednesday night will have cloudy skies with a greater likelihood of rain. Temperatures remain above freezing across all of Southeast Michigan, so there is very little chance of frozen surfaces. That said, the few motorists out and about still need to be careful on any wet roads. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Thursday will be wet and chilly. The best chance of rain is during the morning and midday. Rain showers become more scattered by mid- to late-afternoon and evening. Under overcast skies, highs will only be near 50 degrees.

Friday, we get a much needed break from slippery weather and cold weather. It will still be cool but milder with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon temps near 55 degrees.

The chance of rain returns Saturday and Sunday due to a storm system gliding through the Ohio Valley. Our South Zone has a better chance of showers, for now. Each day, highs will be in the low and mid 50s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!