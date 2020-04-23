Metro Detroit weather: Here’s when you should expect to see rain this weekend

DETROIT – Temperatures will finally recover from Wednesday’s record cold. Friday looks like a winner, and the weekend -- well, read on.

Fantastic finish

For all the snow, rain, cold and gray cloudiness we've endured this week, Friday will be a nice payoff. We'll be dry with partly cloudy skies. And temperatures will finish close to 60. Even though that's below normal, it's a 20-degree boost from yesterday's record low high temperature. That sounds weird but it was the coldest high temperature we've ever recorded for April 22, breaking a record that stood for more than a century!

Rain still scheduled

The weekend forecast still looks wet for at least the late afternoon/evening on Saturday. Most of that rain should exit by sunrise Sunday.

There’s still some question, however, as to whether that hangs around the east side through the morning. Most of us should stay dry all day.

Sunshine may be a different story. The closer that system lingers, the longer clouds will stick around. Regardless, the brightest part of the day will be the later hours of the afternoon. Temperatures will finish just slightly cooler than Friday, in the mid-50s.

Clouds and radar forecast (WDIV)

Consistency beyond

The one thing we can say about next week, is that we’re not looking for any wild swings in temperature. Daytime highs will vary only 6 degrees from Monday through next weekend. But we’ll still fall short of normal.

Rain chances will return late Tuesday into Wednesday, but it looks like we’ll see our fair share of sun outside of that.