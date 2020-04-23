Metro Detroit weather: Slippery, wet Thursday with slightly higher temps

Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

It’s a slippery start to your Thursday with lingering snowflakes and raindrops through 8 or 9 a.m. but we won’t be entirely done with the wet weather. It does become milder but only slightly as morning temps in the mid 30s keep that wintry mix threat alive.

Sunrise is at 6:39 a.m.

This is a good day to home school children about the importance of temperature and noting the difference it makes between rain and snow across the area. There is a stationary front just south of us, so we cannot rule out a few spotty showers, mostly rain, even through this afternoon. It won't be a great looking day with overcast skies, drizzle, and breeze off of the Big Lakes E 5-12 mph. High temps will hang in the mid to upper 40s and a chance at some low 50s if we can bust through these clouds this afternoon. Don't hold your breath but it's possible. Another lesson for us all, it's a perfect time to talk about the water cycle and the environment and what happens to precipitation; how water arrives to our faucets or returns to our lakes, rivers, streams, creeks and aquifers.

Sunset is at 8:24 p.m.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s. There is little chance of water turning to ice overnight.

Friday will be a bit brighter and milder. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 50s under partly sunny skies. Places with stubborn clouds will see highs in the low 50s.

The break from rain is short lived. Saturday and Sunday, a new low pressure system arrives. The system’s center will track to our south, but our region still gets wet. Saturday morning will be dry but chilly with temps in the upper 30s. The afternoon will be breezy and wet with a chance of rain and highs near 55 degrees. Sunday will be nearly be a repeat. Highs will be near 55 degrees with one significant difference. There’s a better chance of rain before 3 p.m. ET (morning, especially) instead of after 3 p.m.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

