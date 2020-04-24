Metro Detroit weather: Showers have a tough time moving in this weekend

DETROIT – Finally some respectable afternoon temperatures. We'll finish in this ballpark for the next several days. But there may be some drops around this weekend.

Rain Chances Slimmer

It’s like Spanx for showers! Models just keep squeezing more and more moisture out of the area for Saturday. And with a dry northeast wind all day, it’s not a surprise that showers will have a tough time moving in.

Even so, any rain should stay south of 8 Mile. It will be light, widely scattered, and mostly in the evening. Clouds will shave a few degrees off of Friday’s highs. So expect mid 50s to finish. Sunday now looks completely rain free with increasing sunshine and high near 60.

Still No Heat Wave

We'll have to settle for "just below normal" over the next several days. Monday looks to be the nicest of the stretch with plenty of sun and highs at 60.

Tuesday will be similar. But as rain chances arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday, highs retreat to the 50s until next weekend. In the mornings, most of us will escape the 30s.

Thursday and Friday nights may bring us south of 40 outside the Metro Zone, however.

Way Down The Road

Even though this weekend won’t be all that bad, next weekend is looking slightly better.

Both next Saturday and Sunday will be dry with at least some sun. Saturday gets us to the low 60s with Sunday’s high in the mid 50s.

That will be our first weekend in May!