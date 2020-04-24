Welcomed sunshine returns Friday before weekend rain

DETROIT – It’s a cool start to your Friday, but not as chilly as it was earlier this week as most of Metro Detroit is waking up to temps in the mid 30s to near 40F. Watch out for a little patchy fog this morning, otherwise it’s mostly cloudy and dry.

Sunrise is at 6:38 a.m.

Friday afternoon will be a battle to bring the sunshine back. We will only see partly sunny skies most of the morning and afternoon, but a little bit of afternoon sun will help our highs warm into the mid and upper 50s. East siders and our North Zone will not feel quite as warm because of the winds NE 5-12 mph.

Friday evening will be partly cloudy and cooler. Temps drop from the mid 50s to the upper 40s and low 50s by the end of dinnertime.

Sunset is at 8:25 p.m.

Spring rain showers return, Saturday. The raindrops are due mainly in the afternoon and evening, although a few morning showers are showing up on model data this morning. It will be wetter in the afternoon. High temps will be near 55-57F. Rain and wind both increase through the mid and late afternoon and evening for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario..

Sunday will be rainy in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Daytime temps will reach the mid 50s and if we can squeeze out a little more sun, maybe closer to 60F. The winds will be cranking too NE 20 gusting to 30 mph.

Monday will be bright, again, and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We ride the weather train to rain-ville with wet weather returning Tuesday and Wednesday. Be on the look out for thunderstorms, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs will be near 60 degrees or slightly more.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

