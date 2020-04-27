Metro Detroit weather: Rain interrupts much warmer week

DETROIT – We’re setting the bar high this week with a fantastic Monday. Temperatures won’t be an issue this week, but rain could be a problem. We’ll get all the headaches out of the way before a respectable weekend, though.

Sprinkles to a soaker

Expect a few light showers very late this evening into the overnight. These won't amount to much, and they'll be mostly an issue for the West and South Zones. Other than a few lingering sprinkles around daybreak, we'll be dry until late Tuesday night, which leads into a midweek soaker.

Recently, these low pressure centers have been zooming by to our south, just brushing us with the northern edge of their moisture. Not Wednesday! This one will cut right through southeast Michigan and it won't be in a hurry, either. Rain and some thunder (although that's a slim shot), will hang around all day, with more scattered showers sticking around through Thursday. That prolonged period will put down 1-2 inches of rain for the area.

Clouds and radar forecast (WDIV)

Midweek rainfall forecast (WDIV)

Mild days are here again

Even with the rain, temperatures won't be swinging wildly through the week. Most of the forecast will feature highs in the 60s, with the biggest cooldown coming Thursday. And that only takes us to the mid 50s. There's another fracas with the 50s next week, which will keep us there longer. But sandwiched between is a great way to send off April.

Weekend delight

For a lot of us, the days are kind of blending together. Weekends don't have as much meaning as they did pre-COVID. But the end of this week brings us a treat. Saturday and Sunday are both looking dry. We may get more sunshine Saturday, but the temperatures will be warmer on Sunday. Yes, we've already hit the 70s this season, but some of us will be in that ballpark at the end of the weekend. Officially, we're calling for 68. But some of those spots in the Irish Hills and far West Zone could touch 70.

April review

If it seemed like we had an uninvited Winter guest this month, you’d be correct. As we look back at the totals for April, our snowfall peaked at 4.9 inches. We wouldn’t sneeze at that in January or February. But that number is 288% above normal! That sounds more impressive than 3.2 inches above normal. And it ties us with 1903 for the 12th snowiest April in Detroit. If you wondering what number was on the top of that list...25.7 in 1886. That’s almost three times as much as the second place total of 9.1 inches from 1923.

