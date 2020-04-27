Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Monday with low 60s ahead

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

The only "Monday Blues" we will see today are the big, beautiful, and blue skies over Metro Detroit. Plus, it will be delightfully warm, spot on with where we should be at the end of April. We do have a few nice days this week, but don't get too used to it, because we have quite a bit of wet weather heading our way at times too.

Monday morning will go from partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures start in the upper 30s to low 40s. A northerly wind today becomes SSW 5-10 mph.

Sunrise is at 6:34 a.m.

Monday afternoon will go from mostly sunny and warm to partly sunny through the late afternoon or early evening.. Average highs are in the low 60s, and that’s where we’ll be by 4 p.m., at the latest. If you have time and want to access your inner Sir David Attenborough, setting up a time lapse to catch tree leaves budding and flowers blossoming would be a fun family activity .

Monday evening will be fair and mild. Temps return to the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:29 p.m.

Rain showers arrive Monday night ahead of a warm front. Overnight lows will be in the low to upper 40s. These showers should be on the lighter side.

It remains wet, early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will become partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Daytime temps will be near 66 degrees.

A new low pressure system arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain may be heavy at times with thunderstorms. Severe weather will be just to our south and west but we should still be watchful. Wednesday afternoon temps will be just over 60 degrees.

Thursday will bring on and off showers to Metro Detroit with highs in the 50s.

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Highs go back to 60 degrees of more, Friday. For now, it appears we’ll be closer to 70 degrees, Saturday. We definitely look forward to that.

