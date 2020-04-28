Metro Detroit weather: Soaking rain storm ready to strike Tuesday evening

DETROIT – Rain is on its way to Southeast Michigan, and it will be a soaker. This will be the biggest rainfall total we’ve picked up since last month.

Rain starts tonight

Expect showers to start moving into the area this evening. They'll be with us through the overnight into Wednesday morning. This will be mostly rain, with some thunder possible, but it's a pretty slight chance. We're definitely not expecting anything strong. Rain should continue through Wednesday morning before giving us somewhat of a break in the afternoon.

Beyond that break, rain returns going through Thursday. And we'll finally start to dry out by Tuesday evening. Total rainfall will range from around 1 inch on the east side, to 2 inches plus in the West and North Zones.

Midweek rainfall forecast (WDIV)

Weekend relief

Sunshine and warm temperatures are always welcome, but they'll feel extra special after our soggy stretch. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 60s with more sun than clouds. Sunday's high will be a touch milder, in the upper 60s, and feature a few extra clouds.

Trending colder

Those weekend days will be our warmest in the next ten. Temperatures will be heading south next week with highs mostly in the mid 50s. Also there are a few mornings were temperatures will settle around the freezing mark for lows. It seems like everyone’s itching to plant, but keep in mind we’ve still got some frost potential coming down the pike.

