Metro Detroit weather: Terrific Tuesday, but then rain will reign

Overnight showers ended up becoming quite scattered, and they will exit the area before dawn...leaving us with a very nice day ahead! We'll see at least partial sunshine, with a gentle south breeze at 5 to 10 mph pushing temperatures into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) before it's all said and done. I definitely recommend outdoor home school recess today. In fact, I definitely recommend outdoor recess for the adults, too.

Today's sunrise is at 6:32 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:30 p.m.

Rain develops Tuesday evening...a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out...with lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Get ready for a rainy day on Wednesday. Again, a rumble of thunder is possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Rain becomes more showery in nature Wednesday night into Thursday. Lows Wednesday night in the upper 40s (9 to 10 degrees Celsius), and highs Thursday in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Total rainfall from Tuesday night through Thursday night should be between one and two inches for most of us.

And Now, Get Ready for the Good Stuff

Mostly cloudy skies early Friday should become partly cloudy, with highs rebounding back to near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

It appears that we’ll have a sun and cloud mix for the weekend, with a pretty good chance of remaining dry both days and highs reaching the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Now THIS is the weekend weather we deserve, if the weather pattern holds true.