Metro Detroit weather: Keep the umbrella handy

Low pressure this morning is located just west of Chicago, and will track almost right across the Michigan / Ohio-Indiana state line. The only problem is that it’s going to take nearly two days to make that trip.

This keeps rain chances in the forecast through Thursday night. Now, I want to be clear that it will not rain continuously for the next two days. What’s going to happen is batch after batch of showers will develop ahead of that low and rotate northward across the area. In between those batches, the rain will diminish to areas of drizzle, or even stop for a while.

Obviously, you have your own Doppler radar at your fingertips. Just check the radar on the Local4Casters app to see where those potential breaks are in case you are trying to get outside for a quick jog, or if the dog needs to go for a walk.

Temperatures are mild to start our Wednesday...generally in the mid to upper 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius), but a warm front is perched just south of the area, and temps behind that front are in the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius). So we shouldn't have too much trouble rising into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) today.

South-southeast wind will increase to 15 to 20 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 6:31 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:31 p.m...for an even fourteen hours of daylight today.

Temperatures Wednesday night drop to around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), and don't rise much on Thursday...just into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

The wind will diminish to 5 to 10 mph Wednesday night, and remain light on Thursday.

Friday likely starts mostly cloudy, but at least partial sunshine will develop during the day. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

There are some changes to the weekend forecast, as the models are diverging on their handling of an approaching cold front.

Saturday still looks dry, with partly cloudy skies perhaps becoming mostly cloudy at some point during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius) won't be too hard to take.

It's the Saturday night / Sunday time frame where there is more uncertainty now. The GFS and GEM models bring the front through late Saturday night, with showers perhaps extending into first thing Sunday morning, and things drying out after that. However, the ECMWF has suddenly shifted to an afternoon frontal passage, with a dry Saturday night / Sunday morning, and rain in the afternoon. The UKMET is similar, but with less rain in the afternoon...some of us remain dry.

At this point I have to introduce a shower chance on Sunday, but with low confidence. Highs, however, should get close to 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).