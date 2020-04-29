Metro Detroit weather: More rain chances before excellent weekend

DETROIT – We’re getting breaks from the rain, but there’s more to go before we can dry out. Once we do, the weekend holds a nice payoff.

Showers continue

The low pressure center that’s producing all this rain apparently doesn’t have anywhere to be. So it’s taking its own sweet time lumbering through the Great Lakes. That will keep our shower chances around until very early Friday morning. With the longer breaks and lighter rain, totals should stay under an inch in most locations. Some spots may cross that mark, and they’ll likely be in the West and North Zones.

Thunder is certainly possible, but we're not looking for anything strong or severe. Overall, it's just a gloomy, dreary stretch until after sunrise on Friday.

Lakeshore alert

Winds are shifting more to the east-southeast, which means we have to watch for lakeshore flooding, at least through the late evening. Thursday, as the low passes, winds will shift to the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. That means southern St. Clair county will be in the cross hairs. Clay Township, Harsen's Island and other locations along Lake St. Clair could be seeing more flooding as well.

Beautiful bookends

The first couple days this week set a nice tone with sunshine and mild temperatures. And it looks like we'll get back there again for the finish of the week. Those Friday showers should be limited to the North Zone and be gone prior to sunrise. Otherwise, clouds will break leading to highs around 60. Saturday and Sunday look even better with highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend will be mainly dry, but showers will return in the late afternoon and evening Sunday night.

Cooler week ahead

Monday will provide only low 60s for highs. But we’re in the 50s for the remainder of next week. Morning lows aren’t looking quite as chilly as some of the data the last couple days suggested. Now we’re expecting mid-to-upper 30s for the Metro Zone, which is still below normal for the first week of May.

