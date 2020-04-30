Metro Detroit weather: Cool with a bit more wet weather Thursday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

We started the week with sunrise after 6:30 a.m. and sunset before 8:30 p.m. Well, the days continue to get longer. Sunrise is now before 6:30 a.m. and sunset is after 8:30 p.m. Perhaps this (plus the prospect of May flowers, tomorrow) is the solace we need on another gray day with rain.

Thursday morning will be cloudy, chilly and showers. Temperatures start in the 40s and low 50s. Bands of light to moderate will rotate from the south before and after breakfast. Anyone driving must use caution on any wet surfaces. Parents will have to make an effort to keep the kids content with indoor lessons through lunchtime. There will be periods of dryness, however, and folks can track showers on the radar section of the Local4Casters app to avoid any wetness.

Sunrise is at 6:29 a.m.

The low pressure system responsible for our wet weather continues to traipse across the state after lunchtime. Thursday afternoon will have periods of rain with dry spells that will still be overcast. Again, umbrellas will be needed on and off during this time. It will be cool with highs in the middle 50s. A southerly wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday evening will have an eastward-moving line or two of heavy rain push through. It remains cool with temps in the low 50s.

Sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Thursday night will have rain showers before and a few hours after midnight. It becomes chillier and drier by dawn with overnight lows in the low and mid 40s.

Friday will be partly sunny as high pressure moves in with more stable air. It begins chilly but ends up warmer. Highs will be near or just above 60 degrees, even with a northerly 5 to 10 mph breeze.

The weekend will be even warmer. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures back above average; in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly sunny with daytime temps in the low 70s.

A cold front brings showers, Sunday night. Monday will be partly sunny and cooler, but it will still feel good. Highs near 60 degrees.

