Metro Detroit weather: Rain exits as May brings healthy dose of sunshine

DETROIT – April’s parting shot is showers. How fitting -- and it sets the stage for May flowers, sunshine and temperatures in the 70s sooner than you think (unless you’ve already looked at the forecast).

Rain exiting

We'll see the last of the rain drops tonight from this pesky Great Lakes low pressure center. Should amount to just a few scattered showers that will be diminishing through the overnight. Any drops leftover at sunrise will be mainly on the east side. Amounts should be light. All locations should get less than a quarter-inch of additional rainfall.

Hello, May!

Just as we turn the calendar over to a new month, we get a fresh slate of weather. Clouds and rain will be gone on Friday and we'll get a healthy dose of sunshine through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will hit the upper 60s Friday, and should top the 70-degree mark both weekend days. Rain chances are pretty slim on Sunday, but not zero. If we see any showers, look for them to pop in and out Sunday afternoon/evening. It looks like most of us should remain dry however.

Good riddance, April

April, you sure didn't do us many favors. With many more below normal days than those above normal, plus the 12th snowiest April on record, you can show yourself to the door, thank you very much. It's not you April, it's us. We're just ready to move on to another month.

Sorry, just got carried away there for a minute. Temperatures, while solidly unseasonable, weren't extreme enough to put us in the top 20 list for coldest Aprils.

Mostly below average April (WDIV)

Settling down

Our weekend 70s won’t last for long. We’re back to the 60s for highs Monday. Then we’ll spend the rest of the week with highs in the 50s. Also, a couple mornings will start in the low-to-mid 30s. At least it will be mainly dry (just one noteworthy rain chance) with no snow!

