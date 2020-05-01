Metro Detroit weather: Gradual Friday sunshine sets up wonderful weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Today is a great end to the newly, temporarily defined work week and, thus, a great beginning to a new month. The start of May is spectacular! Today will be a bit on the breezy side, but it become brighter and milder. Saturday and Sunday maintain the sunshine while afternoon temperatures become greater. Next week will be pretty nice, as well.

Friday morning will be cloudy and chilly. Fog lingers a few hours before sunrise, so super-early-risers will have lower visibility. Temperatures start in the low and middle 40s. Fog dissipates before breakfast. It will be breezy with a stiff wind blowing from the north at 6 to 14 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Anyone going outdoors will need a jacket to remain warm and comfortable.

Sunrise is at 6:28 a.m.

Friday afternoon will still be breezy, but it will be sunnier. As sunshine breaks, temperatures rise to the low 60s. Some neighborhoods reach the middle 60s with enough sunshine. This is refreshing weather for folks who stayed indoors during that last two gray and dank days.

Friday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:33 p.m.

Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows return to the low and middle 40s.

Saturday will be partly sunny but warmer. Highs reach the upper 60s during the afternoon. Friday night becomes cloudy with a quick moving front. The front brings rain showers after sunset and before Saturday night.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer after morning rain showers. Highs reach 70 degrees or more during the day.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Rain showers return, Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

