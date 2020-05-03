Metro Detroit weather: Sunday becomes sunny and warm

Published: May 3, 2020, 6:18 am Updated: May 3, 2020, 6:25 am

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Metro Detroit.

May’s first full weekend is capped off with more sunshine and wonderfully warm conditions.

Like a light switch, warmer weather is turned off, tonight. More sunshine returns tomorrow, but it will be cooler.

Rain becomes possible again by mid-week. Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy, and that covering of clouds from a primary cold front will keep temps in the low and middle 50s when we get out of bed.

It will be mild and dry, and it becomes brighter after breakfast time. We will have blue skies before midday with temps in the 60s before noon.

Sunrise is at 6:26 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and warm. We won’t experience temperatures near 80 degrees, but we will have highs near 70 degrees or just a bit more.

We will have great weather to enjoy before a secondary cold front brings lower temperatures quickly. Sunday evening will be clear and cooler. Temperature fall through the 60s. After sunset, temps will be in the 50s, and they will keep dropping.

Sunset is at 8:35 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Furnaces will need to get started with overnight lows in the low 40s.

North Zone and West Zone lows will be in the upper 30s in some neighborhoods. Monday will be mostly sunny and cool.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s. A new frontal system brings a chance of showers, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 50s each day with on and off rain possible.

Thursday will be sunny and a bit milder. Highs return closer to 60 degrees. Another chance of showers occurs, Friday with cloudier skies and daytime temps in the mid 50s.

