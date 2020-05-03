Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening with clouds

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Warm weather continues through the evening. A cool night is on tap, overnight. Sunday will be brighter and remain warm. It becomes cooler early next week.

A weak cold front brings increasing clouds and very low chance of scattered showers late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 8:34 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. It will be dry and cooler overnight. Lows will be i the low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, again. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Cooler air arrives Monday and Tuesday, but it will still be bright. Skies will be mainly blue, and we need our jackets again. Daytime temps go from the 30s and low 40s each morning to the middle and upper 50s in each afternoon. Tuesday has a chance of rain in the afternoon and at night.

Rain remains possible, Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

