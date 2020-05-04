Metro Detroit weather: Frost possibilities this week

What a weekend it was. I hope you had a chance to get out and enjoy it, but I hope you didn’t get ambitious and plant your tender annuals. After I tweeted not to do that, and people started responding that they had been planning to, I suspect that some did jump the gun and put those flowers in. Big mistake, as we have some frost possibilities this week.

But first, some clouds have been moving downstate overnight, and we'll get some of them this morning before the cloud deck disintegrates by late morning, leaving us at least partly cloudy for the balance of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) will be much cooler than what we had over the weekend. North wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 6:24 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:37 p.m.

Mostly clear this evening, then clouds increase from southwest to northeast overnight. Lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius), but closer to freezing generally north of M-59, so some frost is possible there. North wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s 912 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), although it will become breezy as a potent cold front approaches.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Friday, with highs only in the upper 40s (9 to 10 degrees Celsius), and a stiff breeze will only add insult to injury.

Weekend Outlook Includes Frost

We’ll wake up Saturday morning with widespread frost across the area, and potentially a hard freeze. This would be devastating to any fruit tree blossoms, not to mention any tender annuals some of you may have planted. Flowers like pansies are hardy and will withstand the cold, as will our bulbs, like tulips, etc. Actual lows will be in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the upper 20s (-1 degrees Celsius) outside of the heat island.

Partly cloudy on Saturday after that frosty start, with highs in the low 50s 911 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night, with lows near freezing...so there's another chance for frost.

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).