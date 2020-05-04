Metro Detroit weather: Partly cloudy, becoming chilly Sunday night

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, to 4 p.m. ET, Monday.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

The passage of a new cold front keeps some clouds overhead, tonight. It’s main feature is the colder air behind it. It becomes chilly by dawn and remains cooler than average the rest of the week and the next weekend. There’s even a chance of frost before the next seven to eight days are complete.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Furnaces will need to get started with overnight lows in the upper 30s. North Zone and West Zone lows will be in the upper 30s in some neighborhoods. A brisk wind blows from the north at 6 to 12 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 50s.

A new frontal system brings a chance of showers, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 50s each day with on and off rain possible.

Thursday will be sunny and a bit milder. Highs return closer to 60 degrees.

Another chance of showers occurs, Friday with cloudier skies and daytime temps in the mid 50s.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny with colder conditions in the morning. Temps start in the low 30s with the possibility of frost. The afternoon will be cool with highs in the mid 50s.

