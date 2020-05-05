Metro Detroit weather: From wind to snow to record cold

DETROIT – The winter-like section of our forecast is growing more likely, but we’re starting to see some milder air after that. You just have to squint real hard to see it.

Winds lead to snow

We’ll notice a breeze picking up Wednesday. At least it’s coming with more sunshine than we were able to muster today. That still only takes us to the mid 50s for highs. Winds pick up even more on Thursday, when we can expect afternoon gusts around 40 mph.

There will be widely scattered pockets of light showers at various points in the day. But the majority of the day will be dry for everyone. Friday, a menacing wave rotates in from the northwest which gives us snow showers in the morning, even as daytime highs reach the mid 40s.

Again, I don’t think we’ll be shoveling anything, but this will be a bit more than a few flakes. It doesn’t last long, however.

Snow leads to record cold

Temperatures take another step down behind Friday's wave. Lows will be in the 20s area-wide Friday night into Saturday morning. That will break a record low if we get there. Saturday night into Sunday, temperatures will be virtually the same, but with a colder record we'll likely stay north of historic territory. Monday morning will also be close to a record with lows in the mid 30s. Then we see slow steady improvement through next week.

Record-breaking chill (WDIV)

Not good news, moms

I'm sure you weren't planning any large outdoor gatherings to celebrate mom on Sunday anyway. But if you need more incentive to stay inside, we now have a decent shot at rain on Sunday. Timing is still in question. However, Saturday looks like the nicer of the two weekend days, even if it's a bit cooler.

Finally, milder temps

Then, way down the road, we finally see some welcome news. Highs will finally hit 60 again by next Thursday, then rise to the upper 60s by next Friday. That will be May 15. We’ll be halfway through the month with only a few respectable days on the front end. Let’s hope the second half of the month gives us a big turnaround.

